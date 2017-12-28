Wolf Pack Starts Mountain West Play by Beating Fresno St.

Kendall Stephens scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Caleb Martin had a double-double to help Nevada beat Fresno State 80-65 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Martin finished with 18 points and career-high 10 rebounds, Jordan Caroline and Lindsey Drew scored 13 points apiece and Cody Martin added 10 for Nevada (12-3).

Stephens made a steal and then hit a 3-pointer to open the game and the Wolf Pack never trailed. Caroline and Hallice Cook hit back-to-back 3s before Drew made a layup to cap an 8-0 spurt that made it 25-16 and Nevada took a 38-30 lead into the break. A bucket by Bryson Williams pulled Fresno State (10-4) within five points early in the second half, but Stephens, Caleb Martin and Drew each hit a 3 during a 15-3 run that gave Nevada a 55-38 lead with 13:45 to go and the Bulldogs trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Deshon Taylor had 16 points and Williams scored 11 for Fresno State. The Bulldogs have lost two of their last three games after winning seven in a row.



Game Notes:



Nevada hosts New Mexico (6-8, 1-0 MW) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center. The Lobos defeated Air Force 87-58 at home tonight.

FS had won the last three games played at the Save Mart Center.

The Wolf Pack had five players score in double figures for the second time this season; Kendall Stephens (19), Caleb Martin (18), Jordan Caroline (13), Lindsey Drew (13) and Cody Martin (10). It was the first time that it was the Pack’s five starters in double figures. The other occurrence was at Pacific.

Third-year head coach Eric Musselman won for the first time at the Save Mart Center.

Caleb Martin posted his first double-double at Nevada finishing with 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. It was also the first time he grabbed double figure rebounds.

Drew scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 15 at Santa Clara. A stretch of 11 games without scoring in double figures.

Stephens tied his season-high with five made 3-pointers. It is the fifth time this season he has reached the mark.

Stephens has scored in double figures in the last five games and eight of the last nine. In the same stretch he has made three or more 3-pointers in the last five games and eight-of-nine.

Nevada shot a season-high 58.8 percent from behind the arc making 10-of-17 attempts.

?Associated Press/ Nevada Press Release