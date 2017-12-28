Vacation Home Rentals Could Face Steeper Fines

The city of Reno is partnering with downtown businesses to put on the annual New Year's Eve firework show. This year the fireworks will be shot from the Silver Legacy and Harrah's Casino.More >>
Kendall Stephens scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Caleb Martin had a double-double to help Nevada beat Fresno State 80-65 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.More >>
Some vacation rental home owners, and the renting occupants, were shocked to be handed a $1,000 fine. The fines come after new ordinances kicked in December 22.More >>
Police are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend, with large crowds ringing in the new year in Downtown Reno. This will be the first time Nevada will celebrate New Year's Eve after recreational marijuana was legalized.More >>
Despite last year's wet winter, the Lake Tahoe forest saw an increase in tree mortality.More >>
What you should know as we kick off tax return season...More >>
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store that happened late Friday night in south Reno.More >>
Some vacation rental home owners, and the renting occupants, were shocked to be handed a $1,000 fine. The fines come after new ordinances kicked in December 22.More >>
Police are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend, with large crowds ringing in the new year in Downtown Reno. This will be the first time Nevada will celebrate New Year's Eve after recreational marijuana was legalized.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding three juveniles in an indecent exposure case that occurred in the area of Conte Drive.More >>
