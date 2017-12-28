Vacation Home Rentals Could Face Steeper Fines - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vacation Home Rentals Could Face Steeper Fines

Posted: Updated:
By Bryan Hofmann, Video Journalist
Connect

The Lake Tahoe area is known for its majestic scenery, great ski resorts, and peaceful atmosphere.  But the increases in vacation home rentals are disturbing the peace.

"The ones behind us, oh they have these bachelor parties and everything, oh ya they're noisy, I can tell you that," said Tahoe resident Birgit Caparusso.

The City of South Lake has heard these complaints from their residents and have acted on it. Now with any noise complaint, over occupancy, or even a parking violation, there's a fine.

"Both the occupants of the VHR, vacation home rental, and the owner of the vacation home rental will receive a citation," Said South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Brian Uhler.

But unlike in previous years, this fine is meant to get the attention of renters and home owners.

“Previously there was a scaling effect for the fines, it used to be $250, %500, and a $1,000 for successive violations. Now it's straight to $1,000 for even one time.”

Another change is that there are now no warnings; if the police are called out and find there is an infraction, it is an immediate $1,000 fine.

The new law was just implemented on the 22nd of December, and in just 4 days, 8 fines have been written.

Some of the rental agencies in South Lake say that this could deter tourism, and a couple of renters who were shocked by the thousand dollar fine say they might think twice before renting a house here in South Lake.

“Because it would deter me, I mean maybe not from coming with my family, but if we were coming on a girls trip, I might be a little bit nervous about that and maybe choose to stay elsewhere," said Vacation home renter Natile Lilli.

Officials say that these fines are more to keep people following the rules and respect that these are neighborhoods over gathering fines, but each infraction will bring $2,000 to the city coffers.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Reno Plans Safety Precautions for New Year's Eve Fireworks

    Reno Plans Safety Precautions for New Year's Eve Fireworks

    Thursday, December 28 2017 2:40 AM EST2017-12-28 07:40:05 GMT

    The city of Reno is partnering with downtown businesses to put on the annual New Year's Eve firework show. This year the fireworks will be shot from the Silver Legacy and Harrah's Casino.

    More >>

    The city of Reno is partnering with downtown businesses to put on the annual New Year's Eve firework show. This year the fireworks will be shot from the Silver Legacy and Harrah's Casino.

    More >>

  • Wolf Pack Starts Mountain West Play by Beating Fresno St.

    Wolf Pack Starts Mountain West Play by Beating Fresno St.

    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-12-28 06:35:54 GMT

    Kendall Stephens scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Caleb Martin had a double-double to help Nevada beat Fresno State 80-65 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. 

    More >>

    Kendall Stephens scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Caleb Martin had a double-double to help Nevada beat Fresno State 80-65 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. 

    More >>

  • Vacation Home Rentals Could Face Steeper Fines

    Vacation Home Rentals Could Face Steeper Fines

    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:06 AM EST2017-12-28 06:06:09 GMT

    Some vacation rental home owners, and the renting occupants, were shocked to be handed a $1,000 fine. The fines come after new ordinances kicked in December 22. 

    More >>

    Some vacation rental home owners, and the renting occupants, were shocked to be handed a $1,000 fine. The fines come after new ordinances kicked in December 22. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.