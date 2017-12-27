Reno Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

The Reno Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in north Reno that took place this week.

Officers say they responded to reports of an armed robbery with a gun, but when they arrived, the suspect had already fled with an undisclosed amount of money.



The suspect is described as a light skinned black or Hispanic male adult between 25 and 35 years old, 5’6” to 5’10” tall, medium build, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, white pants, blue and white shoes, black gloves, and carrying an orange backpack.

