Truckee Police Warn About Vacation Rental Scams

Truckee police officers want to warn you about a scam on Craigslist involving fake vacation homes for rent.

The listings may include pictures and a lengthy description of a real house. Unsuspecting vacationers are paying in advance, usually by check or Western Union wire. The supposed landlord takes receipt of the money and when the victim shows up to the vacation rental, they find that the home is occupied by a permanent resident or that there are other renters in the home.

In an effort to avoid being scammed while renting a vacation home, police suggest the following;