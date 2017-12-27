Elko Residents Suing City for $3.6 Million in Flood Damages

Residents in Elko are suing the city for flood damages to homes in the amount of $3.6 million after the Humboldt River flooded in February.

According to the Elko Free Daily Press, the lawsuit alleges that the city is responsible for the damages due to a relocation of the river as part of Project Lifesaver, which began in 1979.

The lawsuit lists 60 people as the plaintiffs, one of which is Assemblyman John Ellison.

Photo courtesy of the Elko Daily Free Press.