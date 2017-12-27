United Blood Services to Hold 32nd All Reno Radio Blood Drive

United Blood Services will be holding their 32nd All Reno Radio Blood Drive at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on Thursday, January 4, through Friday, January 5, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. The blood drive will be held in the Paradise Rooms.

Radio groups will be participating in the event, including Cumulus Reno, The Evans Broadcast Company, Inc., Radio Lazer, Lotus Radio Corporation and Reno Media Group.



Participants in the blood drive will receive a Port of Subs coupon for a free small sub and a medium drink, Hero Rewards redeemable online for great items at bloodhero.com, free Atlantis gelato, automatic entry to win a $500 Southwest gift card, and a chance to win prizes from one of 32 local businesses.

No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.