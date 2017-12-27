Police Investigate Recent Armed Robbery in South Reno

Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store that happened late Friday night in south Reno.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the suspect had already left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20’s, 5’6” tall, medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

The Reno Police are asking for anyone who may have any information about this case to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.