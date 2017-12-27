Kids Cafe Dinner Program Offers Free Winter Break Meals

Free meals will be served to children during the Washoe County School District Winter Break at three locations including the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, Plumas Gym and Lemelson Elementary School.

Lunch is served at noon at each of these locations and Plumas Gym will also serve a morning snack from 8:15 – 8:30 a.m.

Meals will be served from Wednesday, December 27 through Friday, January 12. The program will be closed on Monday, January 1.

All children and youth between the ages of 1 – 18 are welcome to eat for free at any of these sites and they do not need to be enrolled in any program for these meals. All meals are free to children and youth and meals must be eaten on site. For a full schedule of the Winter Break Meals, click here.

There will also be extended free Kids Cafe meal service during the intersession (January 8-12, 2018) at three schools including Traner Middle School, Vaughn Middle School, and Wooster High School.

One in five of children in our area is at risk of hunger. Kids Cafe offers free, nutritious meals when school is out. For questions about Kids Cafe, please call 775-331-3663, visit fbnn.org.

Kids Cafe meals are supported in part by the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)* and are available to all children without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

(Food Bank of Northern Nevada)