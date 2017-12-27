Reno Police Seek Suspects Involved in Car Burglaries

Police need your help finding two women in a stolen credit card and car burglary case in Reno and in the area of University of Nevada, Reno.

The suspects are described as two African Americans between 25 to 30 years of age, and between 5’5” to 5’7” tall.

One of the women has a large build, and the other woman has a thin build.

Anyone having any information about the suspects in this case is asked to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2107, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW. A $500 reward is being offered.