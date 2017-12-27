Funds Approved for Nevada State Capitol Veterans' Memorial

The lawsuit alleges that the city is responsible for the damages due to a relocation of the river as part of Project Lifesaver, which began in 1979.More >>
One driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the NB I580 on ramp is closed as well as the eastbound lane on Mt Rose Highway.More >>
The blood drive will take place at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on Thursday, January 4, through Friday, January 5, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. The blood drive will be held in the Paradise Rooms.More >>
Nevada officials have allocated $450,000 for a new veterans' memorial at the state Capitol complex. Plans call for the memorial to feature the names of Nevada service members who died as part of its structural elements.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding three juveniles in an indecent exposure case that occurred in the area of Conte Drive.More >>
The median price for a home in Reno-Sparks now sits at $355,000, that's just about $10,000 shy of the record median home price for the area, which was set in January of 2006.More >>
Police need your help finding two women in a stolen credit card and car burglary case in Reno and in the area of University of Nevada, Reno.More >>
A list of places you can donate items you're looking to give away after getting new gifts this holiday season.More >>
