Carson City Deputies Seek Juveniles in Indecent Exposure Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding three juveniles in an indecent exposure case that occurred in the area of Conte Drive.

Deputies say this past Saturday they went to a home's front door, then one of the juveniles exposed himself and urinated on the door while the two others watched. 

The homeowner told deputies this has been an ongoing problem for the last six months. 

After the one juvenile urinated on the doorway, another juvenile rang the doorbell and then they all ran away. 

If you have any information, call the Carson City Sheriff’s office at 775-887-COPS (2677), or Detective Chaney at 775-283-7853, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous.

