Carson City Deputies Seek Juveniles in Indecent Exposure Case

Police need your help finding two women in a stolen credit card and car burglary case in Reno and in the area of University of Nevada, Reno.More >>
A large portion of a magnolia tree on the south grounds of the White House has been removed because it posed a safety risk.More >>
How are you getting home on New Year's Eve? If you will be drinking, AAA and RTC will both help you get home safely.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
Nevada officials have allocated $450,000 for a new veterans' memorial at the state Capitol complex. Plans call for the memorial to feature the names of Nevada service members who died as part of its structural elements.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding three juveniles in an indecent exposure case that occurred in the area of Conte Drive.More >>
The median price for a home in Reno-Sparks now sits at $355,000, that's just about $10,000 shy of the record median home price for the area, which was set in January of 2006.More >>
A list of places you can donate items you're looking to give away after getting new gifts this holiday season.More >>
Investigators say maintenance crews sparked a fire inside an apartment on Sullivan Lane early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities are asking for the public's help in gaining new information on a nearly one-year-old homicide investigation.More >>
