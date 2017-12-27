Reno Police Offer Safety Tips for Celebrating New Year's Eve

Reno Police say they want to make sure that everyone celebrating New Year's Eve has a safe and enjoyable experience, so they are offering some safety tips to keep in mind.

The weather forecast for New Years Eve is predicting temperatures to be in the 30’s and 40’s, and the Reno Police Department is expecting big crowds in the downtown area.

Police offer these tips:

DO:

Do have a fully charged cell phone in case you have or need to report an emergency

Do have a plan on where you are going and who is going to look out for you if you drink

Do have a ride home or save enough money to take a taxi or Uber home. RTC is also providing free bus services starting at 6 pm

Do carry your identification

Do know your alcohol limits and drink plenty of water throughout the evening

Do dress warmly; wear the appropriate shoes for potentially slippery roads and sidewalks

Do use marked crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers prior to crossing the street

DON’T:

Don’t rely on anyone you do not know to take you home or give you a ride somewhere

Don’t leave your drink unattended

Don’t get into fights as Reno PD will be out on the streets

Don’t leave your friends or family without telling them where you are going

Don’t have an open container (glass or plastic) outside

Don’t drink and drive

The Reno Police Department also wants to also remind everyone who may be coming into the downtown area to celebrate that Virginia Street will be closed from 1st Street north to 6th Street from 9:00 pm until approximately 5:00 am. Fireworks this year will be launched from the Silver Legacy and Harrah’s, so plan accordingly on where you and your family want to watch them. If you are planning on driving to downtown please drive safely and watch out for pedestrians.

(Reno Police contributed to this report.)