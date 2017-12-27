Casino Emergency Response Plans Found Lacking in Nevada

A document review found that about half the 155 Nevada casinos that were required to file emergency response plans or updates a decade ago did not submit them.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports also that most casinos on the densely developed Las Vegas Strip have not updated emergency plans with the state since 2012.

That includes the Mandalay Bay, where a gunman opened fire Oct. 1 with high-powered rifles from 32nd-floor windows, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds at an outdoor concert.

The newspaper found that a Nevada law enacted months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks required emergency plans in 2008, but has no enforcement provisions.

State emergency management chief Caleb Cage tells the Review-Journal he expects to make recommendations to the state Homeland Security Commission about improving the law.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

