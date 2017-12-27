Donating Used Things After Christmas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Donating Used Things After Christmas

Posted: Updated:

We have a list of places you can donate items you're looking to give away after getting new gifts this holiday season.

The Goodwill on 2424 Oddie Blvd is a popular place packed with all sorts of items that when sold, a percentage goes to local charities.

"We donate to project mono which helps with the unemployed with food and housing and then Tahoe Coalition that helps with homeless work," says Shannon Broussard of The Goodwill.

While other thrift stores charge you for what they sell, at the Good Shepherd Clothes Closet 335 Record Street in downtown Reno, donated clothing is given directly to those who need it at no charge.

The Good Shepherd works with others to give out vouchers to those who need clothes.

They say they help over 30,000 people each year.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.