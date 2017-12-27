Donating Used Things After Christmas

We have a list of places you can donate items you're looking to give away after getting new gifts this holiday season.

The Goodwill on 2424 Oddie Blvd is a popular place packed with all sorts of items that when sold, a percentage goes to local charities.

"We donate to project mono which helps with the unemployed with food and housing and then Tahoe Coalition that helps with homeless work," says Shannon Broussard of The Goodwill.

While other thrift stores charge you for what they sell, at the Good Shepherd Clothes Closet 335 Record Street in downtown Reno, donated clothing is given directly to those who need it at no charge.

The Good Shepherd works with others to give out vouchers to those who need clothes.

They say they help over 30,000 people each year.