Shopping After Christmas a Tad Easier - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shopping After Christmas a Tad Easier

Posted: Updated:

The Meadowood Mall was filled with shoppers today, some returning or exchanging, others spending money they just got for Christmas. There were plenty of sales to go around through the mall, but still, it wasn't as crowded as it was last week.

"Definitely not as busy as Christmas," Carly Smith, Store Manager for Silver and Blue Outfitters, said. "But it's been fairly busy."

"It's definitely better than it was two days ago," Joseph Georges, 18-year old form Reno, said. "So if you need to go shopping, go shopping now."

Smith said today is probably the day Silver and Blue Outfitters sees the most returns. She said their inventory is pretty full since football season just ended, but not every store had full inventory. Georges said there was a noticeable difference from a few days ago.

"The stores are kind of empty," Georges said. "I don't know, I guess they bought it up."

Georges and Smith aren't the only ones who notice fewer people at the mall now that Christmas is over. Natasha Bayt, Owner of Natasha's World Jewelry, says she's not too surprised by the drop-off now that Christmas is done, but she says you can still feel the holidays lingering around the mall.

"It kind of slows down starting now," Bayt said. "I think a lot of people have the same thing, exchanges, returns, but you still have the holiday feeling going on too."

For those expecting to see holiday sales everywhere, individual stores set sales, so there's no guarantee the store you want to shop it will have a holiday sale.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Shopping After Christmas a Tad Easier

    Shopping After Christmas a Tad Easier

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 2:35 AM EST2017-12-27 07:35:53 GMT

    With deals and sales, many shoppers are headed to stores for some post-holiday shopping.

    More >>

    With deals and sales, many shoppers are headed to stores for some post-holiday shopping.

    More >>

  • Bighorns Top Agua Caliente

    Bighorns Top Agua Caliente

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 2:07 AM EST2017-12-27 07:07:57 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (8-10) defeated the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario (12-9) 112-91 Tuesday night at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. Marcus Williams paced the Bighorns with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while Matt Jones notched 15 points and eight rebounds. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (8-10) defeated the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario (12-9) 112-91 Tuesday night at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. Marcus Williams paced the Bighorns with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while Matt Jones notched 15 points and eight rebounds. 

    More >>

  • Holiday Traveling

    Holiday Traveling

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 10:42 PM EST2017-12-27 03:42:39 GMT

    With the holidays and ski season, the Reno Tahoe Airport is buzzing with traffic, and with some new TSA guidelines, there are a few things travelers should be aware of. 

    More >>

    With the holidays and ski season, the Reno Tahoe Airport is buzzing with traffic, and with some new TSA guidelines, there are a few things travelers should be aware of. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.