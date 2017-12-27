Shopping After Christmas a Tad Easier

The Meadowood Mall was filled with shoppers today, some returning or exchanging, others spending money they just got for Christmas. There were plenty of sales to go around through the mall, but still, it wasn't as crowded as it was last week.

"Definitely not as busy as Christmas," Carly Smith, Store Manager for Silver and Blue Outfitters, said. "But it's been fairly busy."

"It's definitely better than it was two days ago," Joseph Georges, 18-year old form Reno, said. "So if you need to go shopping, go shopping now."

Smith said today is probably the day Silver and Blue Outfitters sees the most returns. She said their inventory is pretty full since football season just ended, but not every store had full inventory. Georges said there was a noticeable difference from a few days ago.

"The stores are kind of empty," Georges said. "I don't know, I guess they bought it up."

Georges and Smith aren't the only ones who notice fewer people at the mall now that Christmas is over. Natasha Bayt, Owner of Natasha's World Jewelry, says she's not too surprised by the drop-off now that Christmas is done, but she says you can still feel the holidays lingering around the mall.

"It kind of slows down starting now," Bayt said. "I think a lot of people have the same thing, exchanges, returns, but you still have the holiday feeling going on too."

For those expecting to see holiday sales everywhere, individual stores set sales, so there's no guarantee the store you want to shop it will have a holiday sale.