Shopping After Christmas a Tad Easier

With deals and sales, many shoppers are headed to stores for some post-holiday shopping.More >>
With deals and sales, many shoppers are headed to stores for some post-holiday shopping.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (8-10) defeated the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario (12-9) 112-91 Tuesday night at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. Marcus Williams paced the Bighorns with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while Matt Jones notched 15 points and eight rebounds.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (8-10) defeated the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario (12-9) 112-91 Tuesday night at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. Marcus Williams paced the Bighorns with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while Matt Jones notched 15 points and eight rebounds.More >>
With the holidays and ski season, the Reno Tahoe Airport is buzzing with traffic, and with some new TSA guidelines, there are a few things travelers should be aware of.More >>
With the holidays and ski season, the Reno Tahoe Airport is buzzing with traffic, and with some new TSA guidelines, there are a few things travelers should be aware of.More >>
The median price for a home in Reno-Sparks now sits at $355,000, that's just about $10,000 shy of the record median home price for the area, which was set in January of 2006.More >>
The median price for a home in Reno-Sparks now sits at $355,000, that's just about $10,000 shy of the record median home price for the area, which was set in January of 2006.More >>
Police are asking anyone that might be able to help identify the vehicle to contact the Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.More >>
Police are asking anyone that might be able to help identify the vehicle to contact the Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.More >>
Police are asking anyone that might be able to help identify the vehicle to contact the Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.More >>
Police are asking anyone that might be able to help identify the vehicle to contact the Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.More >>
The median price for a home in Reno-Sparks now sits at $355,000, that's just about $10,000 shy of the record median home price for the area, which was set in January of 2006.More >>
The median price for a home in Reno-Sparks now sits at $355,000, that's just about $10,000 shy of the record median home price for the area, which was set in January of 2006.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver hit a car before crashing into a divider on I-580 south near Mill Street early Tuesday morning.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver hit a car before crashing into a divider on I-580 south near Mill Street early Tuesday morning.More >>
It was an unprecedented year for fire crews in the northern Nevada area, and countless lives and properties were saved as a result of their efforts.More >>
It was an unprecedented year for fire crews in the northern Nevada area, and countless lives and properties were saved as a result of their efforts.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>