Bighorns Top Agua Caliente

The Reno Bighorns (8-10) defeated the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario (12-9) 112-91 Tuesday night at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA.

Marcus Williams paced the Bighorns with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while Matt Jones notched 15 points and eight rebounds. Josh Hagins scored 14 rebounds and added four assists.

Tyrone Wallace paced the Clippers with 19 points while LaDontae Henton had 10 points and two rebounds.

The Bighorns used the first quarter to find separation from the Clippers, outscoring the hosts 26-11. Reno expanded their lead to as many as 26 points in the second quarter behind a 54.5% shooting effort in the frame. The visitors went into the locker room with a 23-point cushion.

Reno continued to execute their offense in the third quarter, building their advantage to 28 points in the frame. The Clippers chipped away at their deficit cutting it to 22 points by the 3:53 mark, a triple from Williams triggered a late run by the Bighorns to have an 89-63 lead heading into the final frame.

Cody Demps opened the fourth quarter with a triple followed by a jumper from Aaron Harrison to give the Bighorns another 26-point advantage. Ontario battled back to make it a 17-point game after going on a 10-2 run mid-way through the frame. The Bighorns kept the Clippers at distance with a double-digit lead the remainder of play to secure a 112-90 victory.

The Bighorns return to the Reno Events Center on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Reno Bighorns Press Release