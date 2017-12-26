Holiday Traveling - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Holiday Traveling

Posted: Updated:
By Bryan Hofmann, Video Journalist
Connect

Thousands of travelers are departing or arriving for holiday festivities this week. If you plan on traveling, there are a few things T-S-A is doing differently that you should know about, like removing any electronic device larger than a cell phone from your carry-on.

"Taking the I-pad out this time caused a little bit more of a travel addition, along with the kids that I'm traveling with, so that definitely added like 5 or 10 more minutes to our travel through security," said Annie Hull, a Truckee resident.

In addition to electronic devices now needing to be scanned separately, you will also need to do the same for any food or snacks you bring, as well as your shoes.

Along with the ski season, Christmas, and New Year’s Day, the airport expects around 85 to 90 percent of airlines in the Reno/Tahoe airport to be full every day this week.

Having that many flights out could potentially cause another problem: parking.  But the airport is prepared with back-up plans in place, possibly using employee parking for customers if normal lots fill up.

Even if everything goes according to plan, delays may happen, so we spoke to some travelers who have a few tips for you if you plan on flying this holiday.

“Just stay calm, stay relaxed, pack yourself a treat, you can bring food on T-S-A so we always bring food with us, it makes it a little bit easier," said Reno Resident Sarah Thomas.

With the extra security measures and possible limited parking, officials recommend that you arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight during the holiday season.

