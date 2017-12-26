Reno-Sparks Median Home Price Reaches $355K

The median price for a home in Reno-Sparks now sits at $355,000, that's just about $10,000 shy of the record median home price for the area, which was set in January of 2006.

In the past year, home prices rose about five to six percent, according to John Graham, the 2017 President of the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors. That median home price is up $5,000 just from October, alone. However, average wages have not quite kept up, rising about half of that this year according to state officials.

The rising price tag for a home makes it difficult for first-time buyers and those new to the area to find an affordable home.

Graham says a typical, healthy market in the area usually has about four to six months worth of affordable houses listed for sale. Graham continues, "Right now we have less than one month's supply of inventory in that under $300,000 range." Currently, there are less than 800 available homes, compared to the 1,500 that were available at this same time last year. That's an almost 50 percent decrease in supply.

The area is seeing rapid population growth, and it continues its economic recovery. Bill Anderson, Chief Economist with Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation says, "The jobless rate peaked at almost 14% at the height of the recession, now it's all the way down to 5%."

That could pose as a double-edged sword for the housing market--there is now plenty of demand, but not enough supply. Meanwhile, although Nevadans' wages are on the rise, according to Anderson, they have seen a 3% increase on a year-by-year basis, they are not rising quite fast enough to keep up with housing costs.

Graham explains, "We've seen a 15% increase in wages over the last five years, which isn't a lot and we've seen about a 45% percent increase in the housing costs."

Graham says he can only try to be hopeful for the future of the housing market in part because of the growing, competitive workforce. He explains, "The way they compete for labor is they raise wages."

Graham says he expects the 2018 housing market to be a carbon copy of this year. With inventory likely to stay low and costs estimated to jump another five to six percent over the year, he estimates we will likely break that median home price record in the new year.