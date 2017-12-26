Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle in Nearly Year Old Homicide Investigation

Authorities are asking for the public's help in gaining new information on a nearly one-year-old homicide investigation. Police say Saul Garcia and Edgar Rodriguez were found dead in an investigation that began after reports of shots fired came in ranging from McCarran and Sutro in Reno to the 2600 Block of Cygnet Circle in Sparks.

Garcia was found deceased in the Sparks Police Department's jurisdiction, and Rodriguez was found deceased in the Reno Police Department's jurisdiction, but investigators believe the deaths are related.