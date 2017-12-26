Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle in Near - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspect Vehicle in Nearly Year Old Homicide Investigation

By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
Authorities are asking for the public's help in gaining new information on a nearly one-year-old homicide investigation. Police say Saul Garcia and Edgar Rodriguez were found dead in an investigation that began after reports of shots fired came in ranging from McCarran and Sutro in Reno to the 2600 Block of Cygnet Circle in Sparks.

Garcia was found deceased in the Sparks Police Department's jurisdiction, and Rodriguez was found deceased in the Reno Police Department's jurisdiction, but investigators believe the deaths are related.

Police have released photos of a suspect's vehicle and are asking anyone that might be able to identify it to contact the Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW. 

