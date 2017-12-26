A Record Breaking Year Of Fire Activity In Northern Nevada

Tens of millions of dollars were spent, but countless lives and properties were saved. We took a look at the unprecedented work done this year by Reno Fire Department (RFD) and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD).

We were there to record much of it; inside trucks, outside homes, on the line or in helicopters. This year proved to be the busiest in history for our city and county firefighters, "Pretty much nonstop from January to the end of September,” says TMFPD’S Chief Charles Moore

It's one for the books say the fire chiefs for both Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Reno Fire Department.

"We've run over 40 thousand calls already, and the year is not done. We run about one hundred a day, 110 a day,” says Reno FD’s Chief David Cochran

"We logged over 13 thousand hours of overtime” says TMFPD’s Chief Moore about just the summer fire season.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is 6,000 square miles large, so wild-land fires are nothing new, but this summer's weather conditions were fierce.The Cold Springs Fire alone threatened about 300 homes, "That was one where I thought we're gonna have a major catastrophe, but fortunately, we had enough aircraft from the Long Valley fire to be able to divert to cold springs. That actually saved the day" says Moore.

In town, Reno Fire Department handled the Garson Fire and a record-breaking 800 structure fires, plus some serious natural disasters, " We had two floods this year,” says Cochran. “We had two federally declared emergencies that we handled as well, one with the river and one with the flooding in the valleys up north." The floods in Lemmon Valley also had crews with TMFPD, manning sandbag stations and setting up the Hesco barrier.

With the agencies stretched thin during this hectic year, both fire chiefs say they're proud of their respective team.

"There were times when guys didn't have any sleep for two days in a row, and they just kept going and going, and they did what they had to do," says Moore

"Full credit to the men and women of the department; they're working harder, they're working longer, responding to more calls," says Cochran

Our firefighters also lent their support to other states' catastrophes like the recent Thomas Fire in California.

But in order to continue protecting our growing population here in northern Nevada, both agencies plan to hire more firefighters in the coming year. Look for this to happen in the Spring.

Thankfully, Christmas was a pretty quiet day for firefighters. Both agencies said they had no major incidents over the holiday

In addition to battling blazes, Truckee Meadows Fire Protections District offers a Green Waste Program - helping homeowners get rid of brush for no charge ,and Reno Fire Department offers free EMT classes as well as a physical agility preparedness course

https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/fire-department

https://www.washoecounty.us/tmfpd/