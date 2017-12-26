New Nevada Law to Begin Fast-Track Opioid Data Collection - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Nevada Law to Begin Fast-Track Opioid Data Collection

Posted: Updated:

State officials and medical administrators are starting a new prescription medication registry next week designed to fast-track information collection about opioid deaths and identify excess dispensing of powerful painkillers.

The effort enacts provisions of Assembly Bill 474, which was proposed by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and unanimously passed the Legislature this year.

It aims to collect information much faster about overdoses and prescription rates in a state where the most recent data is from 2016.

It says nearly 9 in 10 people are prescribed some type of controlled substance.

That's much higher than the nationwide prescription figure of about two-thirds of people.

Opioids include prescription pain relievers such as oxycodone, and illegal substances such as heroin.

Data show that Nevada has averaged more than 400 opioid-related deaths annually since 2010.

