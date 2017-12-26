Crews Evacuate Several Apartments After Fire in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Evacuate Several Apartments After Fire in Sparks

Investigators say maintenance crews sparked a fire inside an apartment on Sullivan Lane early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Landsdowne House apartments around noon.

Investigators say crews were welding inside the apartment when the fire broke out. 

Authorities evacuated ten surrounding apartments as a precaution.

No one was hurt. 

The Red Cross is helping the affected residents. 

