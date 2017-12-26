AAA, RTC to Offer Free Rides on New Year's Eve

How are you getting home on New Year's Eve?

If you have been drinking, AAA will take you and your car home for free from 6pm December 31st until 6am on January 1st.

The Tipsy Tow program is open to everyone. You do NOT need to an AAA member to take advantage of the one-way service.

Just call 1-800-222-4357 and tell the operator "I need a Tipsy Tow."

Your car can be towed for free up to ten miles even if you are not a AAA member.

And - the Regional Transportation Commission is also making sure you make it home safely by offering free rides to discourage drinking and driving.

This is the 33rd year they're offering the service, thanks to several area businesses and organizations... including Renown Regional Medical Center.

Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on New Year’s Eve starting at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Not all locations are served by transit, so it’s recommended that everyone check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com to plan their trip.