NHP: Minor Injuries Reported in Wrong-Way Crash in Reno

Nevada Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver hit a car before crashing into a divider on I-580 south near Mill Street early Tuesday morning.

The driver then hit a second divider near the Clear Acre on-ramp to Highway 395.

"Right now our scene on investigation suggests impairment was involved with the driver of the wrong-way vehicle," says Sgt. Glenn Smith.

Thankfully only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.

Official information on the suspect has not been released.