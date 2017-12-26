NHP: Minor Injuries Reported in Wrong-Way Crash in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Minor Injuries Reported in Wrong-Way Crash in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver hit a car before crashing into a divider on I-580 south near Mill Street early Tuesday morning. 

The driver then hit a second divider near the Clear Acre on-ramp to Highway 395. 

"Right now our scene on investigation suggests impairment was involved with the driver of the wrong-way vehicle," says Sgt. Glenn Smith. 

Thankfully only minor injuries were reported in both crashes. 

Official information on the suspect has not been released.

