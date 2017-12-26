New Year's Eve Weekend at the Carson Nugget - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Year's Eve Weekend at the Carson Nugget

Posted: Updated:

The Carson Nugget is celebrating New Year's this year with a four-day long party!

There will be food specials, three nights of laughter at the Carson Comedy Club, live music and giveaways.

Thursday, December 28th, 2017
• Hot Seats from 11AM-6PM
• NYE Weekend Giveaway at 4PM, 7PM and 10PM

Friday, December 29th, 2017
• Blackjack Tournament at 10AM
• NYE Weekend Giveaway at 4PM, 7PM and 10PM (Win $700 at each drawing)
• Comedy Club featuring Steven Briggs at 8PM (Doors open at 7:15PM)
• FREE Live Music in The Loft by Deception from 9PM-1AM

Saturday, December 30th, 2017
• FREE Survival Dice Tournament from 1PM-4PM
• NYE Weekend Giveaway at 4PM, 7PM and 10PM (Win $700 at each drawing)
• Comedy Club featuring Myles Weber at 8PM (Doors open at 7:15PM)
• FREE Live Music in The Loft by Deception from 9PM-1AM

Sunday, December 31st
• Coverall Bingo at 2PM *Progressive now at $2,275 as of 12/13/17
• NYE Weekend Giveaway at 4PM, 7PM and 10PM with a $2,000 bonus drawing at 1AM!
• $5 Pizza Specials in Alatte from 5PM-9PM
• Comedy Club featuring Mike Betancourt at 8PM (Doors open at 7:15PM)
• NYE Prime Rib Dinner and Party featuring live music by Valentine Rodeo and country line dancing with Cowboy Bob in the Grand Ballroom from 8PM-12:30AM
• FREE Live Music in The Loft by Adrenaline from 9PM-1AM
• FREE Champagne Toast on the Casino Floor at Midnight
• $2,000 NYE Cash Giveaway at 1AM!

What: New Year’s Eve Weekend at the Carson Nugget
When: Thursday, December 28 – Sunday, December 31st, 2017
Where: Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Carson City, NV, 89701
Price: Dinner + Party: $59.99; Party Only: $14.99

Tickets and Information For more information on all events happening at the Carson Nugget, please call 775-882-1626 or visit www.CCNugget.com. Tickets will be sold for all three nights of comedy as well as the Denim & Diamonds NYE Party online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com.

 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.