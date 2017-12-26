The Carson Nugget is celebrating New Year's this year with a four-day long party!

There will be food specials, three nights of laughter at the Carson Comedy Club, live music and giveaways.

Thursday, December 28th, 2017

• Hot Seats from 11AM-6PM

• NYE Weekend Giveaway at 4PM, 7PM and 10PM



Friday, December 29th, 2017

• Blackjack Tournament at 10AM

• NYE Weekend Giveaway at 4PM, 7PM and 10PM (Win $700 at each drawing)

• Comedy Club featuring Steven Briggs at 8PM (Doors open at 7:15PM)

• FREE Live Music in The Loft by Deception from 9PM-1AM



Saturday, December 30th, 2017

• FREE Survival Dice Tournament from 1PM-4PM

• NYE Weekend Giveaway at 4PM, 7PM and 10PM (Win $700 at each drawing)

• Comedy Club featuring Myles Weber at 8PM (Doors open at 7:15PM)

• FREE Live Music in The Loft by Deception from 9PM-1AM



Sunday, December 31st

• Coverall Bingo at 2PM *Progressive now at $2,275 as of 12/13/17

• NYE Weekend Giveaway at 4PM, 7PM and 10PM with a $2,000 bonus drawing at 1AM!

• $5 Pizza Specials in Alatte from 5PM-9PM

• Comedy Club featuring Mike Betancourt at 8PM (Doors open at 7:15PM)

• NYE Prime Rib Dinner and Party featuring live music by Valentine Rodeo and country line dancing with Cowboy Bob in the Grand Ballroom from 8PM-12:30AM

• FREE Live Music in The Loft by Adrenaline from 9PM-1AM

• FREE Champagne Toast on the Casino Floor at Midnight

• $2,000 NYE Cash Giveaway at 1AM!



What: New Year’s Eve Weekend at the Carson Nugget

When: Thursday, December 28 – Sunday, December 31st, 2017

Where: Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Carson City, NV, 89701

Price: Dinner + Party: $59.99; Party Only: $14.99



Tickets and Information For more information on all events happening at the Carson Nugget, please call 775-882-1626 or visit www.CCNugget.com. Tickets will be sold for all three nights of comedy as well as the Denim & Diamonds NYE Party online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com.



