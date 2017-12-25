California Highway Patrol Officer Dies in Crash on Highway in Ba - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Highway Patrol Officer Dies in Crash on Highway in Bay Area

Courtesy: California Highway Patrol Courtesy: California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers died when a car he was riding in was hit on a San Francisco Bay Area highway.

CHP says Officer Andrew Camilleri and another officer were parked in their patrol car on the shoulder of Interstate 880 in Hayward when another car struck the rear of the patrol car at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. 

CHP says Officer Camilleri was in the passenger seat. 

CHP says the 22-year-old driver who struck the patrol car was under the influence of alcohol and possibly marijuana while returning from a party.

Officer Hannah Walcott said the other officer, Trooper Jonathan Velasquez was treated and released from an area hospital. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CHP says 33-year-old Camilleri is survived by his wife, daughter, sons, parents, brother and sister. 

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

