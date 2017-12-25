President Trump Celebrates Christmas With Family in Florida

The White House says President Donald Trump is celebrating Christmas like millions of Americans: surrounded by family.

Trump is spending his first Christmas in office at his estate and private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House says he's working, in addition to spending time with loved ones.

The president was briefed earlier Monday on a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least six people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Trump also released a brief video in which first lady Melania Trump joined him to "wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas."

The president adds that Christmas is a "season of joy" in which people spend time with their families, renew bonds of love and goodwill and celebrate the miracle of Christmas.

