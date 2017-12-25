Rev. Jackson Says he Manages Parkinson's With Daily Therapy - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rev. Jackson Says he Manages Parkinson's With Daily Therapy

The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he's relying on daily physical therapy, medication and prayer to manage Parkinson's disease as he continues his civil rights work.

The 76-year-old spoke to The Associated Press Monday as he carried on a decades-old Christmas tradition of delivering a sermon to inmates of one of the nation's largest jails.

Jackson was lively and appeared robust during the service which featured gospel music and opportunities for eligible Cook County Jail inmates to register to vote.

He says he's traveling a little less and being more "strategic" with his time.

Jackson disclosed a 2015 Parkinson's diagnosis last month, calling it a signal to make changes to slow progression of the chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

U.S. Reps. Danny Davis and Bobby Rush, of Chicago, also addressed inmates.

