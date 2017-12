Up at Squaw Valley Ski Resort, hundreds showed up to celebrate Christmas Eve on the snowy slopes and escape a traditional Christmas gathering.

Even with the mild winter we had, Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows has around 30 slopes open, with over 1,000 acres of open terrain.

Officials at Squaw Valley say the resort is unique in the fact that even when snow levels are low at base elevations, their upper elevation slopes are packed with snow.

The reasons for going skiing on Christmas Eve instead of a more traditional celebration varied from person to person out on the slopes.

“Get away from the family, honestly that's my motivation! Well that's his, I bring my mother up here, she is 65 and just learning to ski, so she is doing really really great," said Perry Paterson, a holiday skier.

Even if skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, Squaw Valley also has their 'Merry Days and Holly Nights' program, which includes everything from a sleigh ride with Santa, to ice carving, and even a train ride around the ice park.

If you want to hit the slopes this holiday, Squaw Valley will be open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., even on Christmas.