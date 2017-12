With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, getting that perfect gift for friends and family, and making Christmas dinner, it's easy to forget about those who can’t afford to eat or buy their children Christmas presents. That's where the Reno Sparks Gospel Mission comes in.

“People have to make a choice whether they want to put a shelter over their head, or if they want to buy food, and fortunately we are able to give them the food on a daily basis so they don't have to make that choice, they can bring their kids here and bring their families here and they can eat free every day of the year," said Paul Parent, the Food Manager for the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission.

The Gospel Mission served more than 600 people at last year’s event, and is geared up to serve 800 to a thousand people on Christmas.

This type of feast isn't just a once a year event either. They estimate that they serve over 1,300 hungry people every day. They also provide drug and alcohol programs free of charge, and all of it with no government grants.

But food isn't the only thing on the menu; they will also be providing Christmas presents to children, along with a special appearance from Mr. And Mrs. Clause!

“There's quite a bit of children that are destitute right now and they are going to get to come in and have a personal exchange with Santa Clause and they are going to walk away with, as you can see we have plenty of presents here, and they are going to get probably more than they can carry out that back door," said Tim Mikes, Chaplin for the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission.

But the Gospel Mission isn't the only one giving back to the needy this holiday. The Nugget kitchen is hard at work with 1,000 meals being donated to St. Vincent's Dining Room, also to be served on Christmas.

St. Vincent's will hold their lunch at 11:30 a.m., and the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will hold their dinner and gifts at 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission also says that people always want to volunteer over the holidays, but help is needed all year long to keep hungry mouths fed.

To find out more about the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission, or to find out how to volunteer, you can head to www.rsgm.org