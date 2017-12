The Lyon County Manager says that residents at the Wellington Station Resort have lost their well and were without water Christmas Eve.

A repair company is expected to restore operations at the well later this week. In the meantime, Lyon County Utilities were dispatched to provide a potable water tanker. The tenants will have access to 3,500 gallons of potable water until the well is restored.

<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3111.24348075435!2d-119.38464598465364!3d38.7581191795923!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x80982cf1db4ba215%3A0x54ae2c6234c19206!2sWellington+Station!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1514172530450" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe>