Woman's SUV Stolen on Christmas Eve

A Reno woman tells Channel 2 News that her SUV was stolen from her driveway while it was warming up on Christmas Eve.

Rosie Gonzalez says she noticed her car missing around 7 a.m. after it had been running for about five minutes outside her home near 9th Street and Sutro. It is a white, 2011 Kia Sorento with a yellow sticker in the bottom-left of the rear window. It has a Nevada mustang license plate HP C359.

According to RenoPD.com there were six grand-theft autos reported in Reno just in the past two days. Some tips offered are to lock your car, park in well lit areas, know where your keys are, don’t leave your car running unattended, and do not attach an outside key.

If you see this car or have any information that can help call police 334-2121 or Secret Witness at 322-4900