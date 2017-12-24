Woman's SUV Stolen on Christmas Eve

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team is sharing the following tips to help prevent any fires this yearMore >>
The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team is sharing the following tips to help prevent any fires this yearMore >>
Rosie Gonzalez says she noticed her car missing around 7 a.m. after it had been running for about five minutes outside her home...More >>
Rosie Gonzalez says she noticed her car missing around 7 a.m. after it had been running for about five minutes outside her home...More >>
The north bound lane of White Lake Parkway is reopened in Cold Springs after a head on crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
The north bound lane of White Lake Parkway is reopened in Cold Springs after a head on crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
Have you ever thought about what it would be like putting yourself into the shoes of an everyday police officer? Driving a patrol car, making routine traffic stops, and recognizing when an everyday scenario turns into a life-threatening situation.More >>
Have you ever thought about what it would be like putting yourself into the shoes of an everyday police officer? Driving a patrol car, making routine traffic stops, and recognizing when an everyday scenario turns into a life-threatening situation.More >>
Rosie Gonzalez says she noticed her car missing around 7 a.m. after it had been running for about five minutes outside her home...More >>
Rosie Gonzalez says she noticed her car missing around 7 a.m. after it had been running for about five minutes outside her home...More >>
The north bound lane of White Lake Parkway is reopened in Cold Springs after a head on crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
The north bound lane of White Lake Parkway is reopened in Cold Springs after a head on crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
We have a crew on scene at Meadowood Mall, where there is currently a heavy police presence. We'll update this story with details as they become known.More >>
We have a crew on scene at Meadowood Mall, where there is currently a heavy police presence. We'll update this story with details as they become known.More >>
Clark County officials are trying to make contact with all 24,000 people who attended the Las Vegas country music festival that ended in a deadly shooting this past October. All the people at that concert-- whether they were injured or not-- are eligible for resources and services, but only if they register before next October.More >>
Clark County officials are trying to make contact with all 24,000 people who attended the Las Vegas country music festival that ended in a deadly shooting this past October. All the people at that concert-- whether they were injured or not-- are eligible for resources and services, but only if they register before next October.More >>