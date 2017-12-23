Reno Fire Knocks Down Blaze at Used Car Lot

The Reno Fire Department is investigating a blaze at a used car lot Saturday night.

At around 6:00 p.m. Reno fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Friendly Auto Network on South Virginia Street. Responding crews say approximately three cars were on fire in a garage located at the back of the building. The fire has since been knocked down.

There are no injuries. Northbound lanes in that area will remain closed until around 8:00 p.m.