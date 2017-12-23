Head On Crash in Cold Springs

The north bound lane of White Lake Parkway is reopened in Cold Springs after a head on crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
The north bound lane of White Lake Parkway is reopened in Cold Springs after a head on crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
Have you ever thought about what it would be like putting yourself into the shoes of an everyday police officer? Driving a patrol car, making routine traffic stops, and recognizing when an everyday scenario turns into a life-threatening situation.More >>
Have you ever thought about what it would be like putting yourself into the shoes of an everyday police officer? Driving a patrol car, making routine traffic stops, and recognizing when an everyday scenario turns into a life-threatening situation.More >>
Ahead of Christmas, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is getting the word out about their Christmas tree recycling program.More >>
Ahead of Christmas, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is getting the word out about their Christmas tree recycling program.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
The north bound lane of White Lake Parkway is reopened in Cold Springs after a head on crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
The north bound lane of White Lake Parkway is reopened in Cold Springs after a head on crash Saturday afternoon.More >>
We have a crew on scene at Meadowood Mall, where there is currently a heavy police presence. We'll update this story with details as they become known.More >>
We have a crew on scene at Meadowood Mall, where there is currently a heavy police presence. We'll update this story with details as they become known.More >>
She was last seen on 11pm Wednesday and is described as 5’1” 100lbs with blond hair and blue eyes.More >>
She was last seen on 11pm Wednesday and is described as 5’1” 100lbs with blond hair and blue eyes.More >>
Have you ever thought about what it would be like putting yourself into the shoes of an everyday police officer? Driving a patrol car, making routine traffic stops, and recognizing when an everyday scenario turns into a life-threatening situation.More >>
Have you ever thought about what it would be like putting yourself into the shoes of an everyday police officer? Driving a patrol car, making routine traffic stops, and recognizing when an everyday scenario turns into a life-threatening situation.More >>