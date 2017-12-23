Recycling Your Christmas Tree

Ahead of Christmas, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is getting the word out about their Christmas tree recycling program. The organization has been recycling trees for 27 years.

"This has been an important annual program for our community" says Christi Cakiroglu, KTMB's Executive Director. "Since it started, we've been able to divert over 139,500 trees from the landfill and turn them into mulch for weed abatement and landscaping projects in our parks. Our volunteers who help us with this event - many who've been coming out every year for 20 years - find it to be a fun, festive thing to do to give back during the holidays. Everyone goes home smelling like Christmas trees!"

KTMB is partnering with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley and Spanish Springs.

The program runs from December 26, 2017 – January 7, 2018 at six different locations:

1. Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno

2. Rancho San Rafael Regional Park: 1595 N Sierra St, Reno

3. Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks

4. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 17 - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd

5. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 223 - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street

6. Truckee Meadows Fire Station 16 - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd

Drop-off sites are open 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. KTMB suggests a $3 donation to help cover the cost of the program.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful contributed to this report.