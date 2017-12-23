Driving This Holiday Season

Nevada Highway Patrol expects roads to be very busy this holiday weekend and is asking people to be patient when they do their holiday traveling.

Drivers we spoke with today have different methods of staying cool on roads that can be frustrating to drive on.

"We took turns singing Christmas carols," Gabe Daley, Reno resident, said "So as we were heading out, we would hum it and try to guess which one it was."

"Just leave a little earlier and breathe," Sheah Rainbolt, Reno resident, said.

Even if you're not traveling long distances, you still might see some of that holiday traffic.

"Understand that that drive that normally takes you 10 to 15 minutes, this weekend may take you 30," NHP Lt. Kevin Honea said.

While the highways will be busier this weekend, that's not why NHP increases their presence during the holidays. From now until New Year's, you'll see more NHP officers as they try to crack down on impaired driving. Lt. Honea said it's never been easier for people impaired by alcohol or marijuana to make the smart choice and stay off the road.

"There's so many options out there now with Uber, with Lyft, with the taxi cab companies throughout the valley." Lt. Honea said. "Designate a driver that's the driver that's had nothing to drink, not the one that's had the least."

Lt. Honea said that they always see more DUIs this time of year, which puts more driver's at risk of being killed. Lt. Honea said the state of Nevada has seen nearly a 10 percent decrease in fatalities from last year, and more than a 20 percent decrease in Washoe County from last year.

"One of the harder parts of our job is to investigate these fatal crashes, " Lt. Honea "And for the first time in 3 or 4 years, we've actually trended down so thank you to all the motorists."

Even with weather in the area looking clear for the weekend, it's always a good idea to check road conditions, especially before heading over Donner Pass. For info on road conditions, you can call 511, or visit ktvn.com.