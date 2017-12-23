Bighorns Grab Win Over Warriors

The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center.

Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Sacramento Kings two-way player Jakarr Sampson had 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Damian Jones paced the Warriors with 23 points and seven rebounds while Terrance Jones notched 21 points and three rebounds.

The opening frame would be a fast-paced battle with both teams having 13 by the 7:00 mark. The teams tied two times before Santa Cruz held a seven-point advantage over Reno with 1:39 remaining in the frame. Despite the Bighorns having a 50.0% shooting effort compared to the Warrior’s 38.5%, Reno went into the second frame with a three-point deficit.

The teams played a back and forth battle in the second frame before the Warriors pulled away to lead the Bighorns by 11 at the 1:40 mark. Reno tightened the deficit to eight points to make it a 58-50 game going into the locker room at the.

Reno opened the second frame on a 12-5 run to tie the game at 64. The Bighorns extended their lead to eight points behind back-to-back triples from Marcus Williams. Reno went into the final frame with a seven-point cushion.

Santa Cruz regained momentum opening the fourth quarter going on a 9-0 run to hold a two-point advantage at the 9:49 mark. The Bighorns responded with an 11-4 run. The Bighorns rallied behind Hearn’s nine points to keep the Warriors at bay the remainder of play, securing a 117-108 victory.

Reno will next travel to Ontario, CA to take on the Agua Caliente Clippers on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. PDT.

Reno Bighorns Press Release