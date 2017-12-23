Bighorns Grab Win Over Warriors

Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic.More >>
Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.More >>