Suspect Detained in Meadowood Mall Incident

Reno police have detained a suspect that was allegedly making threats at the Meadowood Mall. Police say he was detained at Toys "R" Us. They say he appeared to be heavily intoxicated and also might have been experiencing mental health issues.

No weapons were recovered.

Police were originially hailed down near the bus stop at the south end of the Meadowood Mall, where bystanders claimed there was a man making threats with a bulge under his sweatshirt.

The bystanders said to police that the man then headed into the mall saying he was going to hurt people.

The man reportedly left his sweat shirt inside, and police say they have not yet been able to locate him.

He is described as a white male in his 50s wearing Wolf Pack sweats and a red and tan beanie. They also say he was possibly wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt.