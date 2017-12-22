Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Rush Local Stores

Only 12 percent of consumers had all of their holiday shopping done 10 days ago, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation. Our local stores are evidence of just that, as they face the last minute shopping rush.

Jason Weldon, Scheels' Store Leader, says the store gets exceptionally busy during the holiday season, every year, "From the time we open the doors until we close up at night, there's a constant flow of customers."

That will likely hold true all weekend, since 53 percent of consumers, about 126 million people nationwide, plan to shop on "Super Saturday." That's the last Saturday before Christmas.

Luckily, stores like our local Scheels were well-prepared for the rush. Management made sure to schedule extra staff for the weekend.

While more than half of America's consumers will buy clothes or accessories for Christmas gifts, toys follow closely behind. This is a statistic that is surprisingly not surprising to Weldon, who says some of their top-sellers this season, were toys, "Not everybody thinks of us for toys but we have a lot of Legos and Fingerlings and the Hatchimals."

One last-minute shopper we spoke to, Catie Doonan, has some advice for those thinking of doing their own last-minute shopping this weekend, "Have patience and just know that if it's a little bit late, it's okay, it's about the thought that counts."

