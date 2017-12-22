Nugget Casino Resort to Provide Christmas Meal to Those in Need

The Nugget Casino Resort, in partnership with St. Vincent’s Dining Room, will be providing 1,000 Christmas meals to people in need on Christmas Day at the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, which is located at 325 Valley Road in Reno.

The Nugget Casino Resort wishes to thank the sponsors who donated food and other items for this meal, including: Outwest, Tavern Products, Franco Baking Company, Sysco, Model Dairy and Boyd’s Coffee.