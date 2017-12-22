Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Christmas Tree Recycling Location - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Christmas Tree Recycling Locations

Posted: Updated:

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) will be hosting its 27th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program starting the day after Christmas through Sunday, January 7.

 “This has been an important annual program for our community” says Christi Cakiroglu, KTMB’s Executive Director. “Since it started, we’ve been able to divert over 139,500 trees from the landfill and turn them into mulch for weed abatement and landscaping projects in our parks. Our volunteers who help us with this event - many who’ve been coming out every year for 20 years - find it to be a fun, festive thing to do to give back during the holidays. Everyone goes home smelling like Christmas trees!”

KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees -- ornament and tinsel free -- at one of their six community drop-off locations.

KTMB is partnering with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley and Spanish Springs.

Drop-off locations include:

1.      Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno

2.      Rancho San Rafael Regional Park: 1595 N Sierra St, Reno

3.      Shadow Mt. Sports Complex:  3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks

4.      Truckee Meadows Fire Station 17 - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd

5.      Truckee Meadows Fire Station 223 - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street

6.      Truckee Meadows Fire Station 16 - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd

