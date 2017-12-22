Death Valley Vandalism Investigation

Authorities are asking the public to help identify suspects that are allegedly responsible for the vandalism of government property in Death Valley National Park.

Authorities say that on November 5th five people were recorded damaging government property and entering a closed area in Devils Hole, which is a detached unit of Death Valley National Park and protects the only natural habitat of endangered Devils Hole pupfish.



Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Park Service's Investigative Services Branch at (888) 653-0009.

