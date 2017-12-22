Sacramento County Deputies Seek At-Risk Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding an at-risk missing 12-year-old girl last seen near Elwyn Avenue in the Elverta area of Sacramento County.

Authorities say Lydia Ramirez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when she jumped a fence and got inside an unknown car near her school.

Ramirez is described as Hispanic, about 5’1”, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Ramirez was last seen wearing a striped black, pink and yellow shirt, gray cardigan sweater, blue jeans, white and red glittery high top tennis shoes and had a dark blue backpack with white polka dots.

Ramirez has long hair but the underside portion of her hair is shaved.

She is known to wear glasses but it is unknown if she currently has them.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.