Victims Needed to Help Deputies Identify Possible Stolen Property

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office say they recently located some unique items they believe to be stolen, and are now trying to locate potential victims.

Among the items recently recovered are two boxed bounce houses and two bounce house fans. Detectives say they also found a large, radio-controlled model helicopter, jewelry, and sporting equipment.

In a separate, parallel investigation, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say they recovered additional property on Thursday, including construction equipment, tires, tools, and a stolen vehicle. Detectives are also looking for the owners of this property.

Victims who may be able to identify items from this recovered property are asked to contact Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Josh Jenkins at (775) 857-8754. Be prepared to provide a description of your stolen property along with a law enforcement case number if a case has previously been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone who feels they have information that may be useful to the investigation is also asked to contact Detective Jenkins, or they may contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

A video of the property is also available via the YouTube link.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)