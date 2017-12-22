Nevada Health Insurance Exchange Sign-Ups Break Record - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Health Insurance Exchange Sign-Ups Break Record

Posted: Updated:

A record number of Nevada residents signed up for government-subsidized private health insurance this year.

Figures released Thursday show nearly 91,000 people in Nevada picked a plan for 2018 during the open enrollment season using the federal HealthCare.gov website. That's about 1,900 more compared to the previous season.

The increase in enrollees came despite a shorter enrollment period.

Heather Korbulic is the executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that helps people obtain coverage. She says the exchange saw how much "citizens want and need health coverage."

In a remarkably strong show of consumer demand, nearly 9 million people nationwide signed up for "Obamacare," proving predictions of its collapse wrong yet again.

Of Nevada's enrollees, over 27,900 are new and about 63,000 are returning customers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • Driving This Holiday Season

    Driving This Holiday Season

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:40 AM EST2017-12-23 07:40:52 GMT

    Nevada Highway Patrol expects roads to be very busy this holiday weekend, and is asking people to be patient when they do their holiday traveling.

    More >>

    Nevada Highway Patrol expects roads to be very busy this holiday weekend, and is asking people to be patient when they do their holiday traveling.

    More >>

  • Nevada Runs Away From SIU to Win Big in Vegas

    Nevada Runs Away From SIU to Win Big in Vegas

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:15 AM EST2017-12-23 07:15:47 GMT

    Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic. 

    More >>

    Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic. 

    More >>

  • Bighorns Grab Win Over Warriors

    Bighorns Grab Win Over Warriors

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-12-23 07:11:34 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.