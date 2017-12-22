Authorities: Two Parolee Absconders Back in Police Custody

The Department of Public Safety says a man who was out on parole and then left the state is back in police custody.

Authorities say Brian Charles Stately was arrested on February 2, 2018 in Minnesota and is awaiting extradition to Nevada.

Stately was previously convicted of felony burglary and then absconded from supervision less than three months after his release on parole.

Officials say he has a lengthy criminal history consisting of 6 felonies, 3 gross misdemeanors and 5 misdemeanors classify him as high risk. His criminal history includes Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and multiple Assault convictions spanning over 37 years.

Meanwhile, Michelle Yvonne Martin arrested in Reno on March 15th.

Martin was wanted for Parole Violation after absconding her supervision, with an instant offense of Kidnapping 2nd Degree, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Deputies and Task Force Officers with The United States Marshals Service, Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with Detectives from the Regional Repeat Offender Program, and Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit located Martin in Reno, and took her into custody without incident.

She was convicted and got out on parole last June but disappeared in September.