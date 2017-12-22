Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Burglary

The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man convicted of burglary who disappeared in September.

Law enforcement says 55-year-old Brian Charles Stately was convicted of felony burglary.

Authorities say Stately absconded from supervision less than three months after his release on parole, and all attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. His exact whereabouts are unknown, but it is suspected that he remains in the Reno area.

Officials say Stately has a pronounced substance abuse history coupled with his lengthy criminal history consisting of 6 felonies, 3 gross misdemeanors and 5 misdemeanors classify him as high risk. His criminal history includes Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and multiple Assault convictions spanning over 37 years. The public is cautioned against making personal contact.

Stately is described as white, 6’ tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has scars on his back, hip, arms and chest. He also has several tattoos including a grim reaper and lady on his back, a castle, devil tribal design with a horse on his right arm, and a tiger on his left arm.

If you know where he is, call the Division of Parole and Probation Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 775-684-2644.