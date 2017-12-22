Reno Police Investigate Stabbing at Travelodge

Reno Police are investigating a stabbing at the Travelodge on north Virginia Street in Reno early Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. and involved a domestic dispute.

They say the suspect in this incident is in custody and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.