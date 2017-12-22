Tips on How to Get Your Car Ready for Winter

With winter in full swing it is important to make sure your car is ready for the season.

General Transmission says getting your car serviced before winter is crucial to make sure you are safe, starting with the battery. "Temperatures dropping, we do see a lot of batteries voltage and alternators coming in, make sure the charging system is up to speed. Bad voltages can actually cause more problems through out the vehicle," says Peter Attashian, owner of General Transmission.

Then check your fluids, such as transmission and anti-freeze. "No anti-freeze, your engine will freeze, no transmission fluid in your car...your transmission won't work so all this stuff is important especially with snow and ice on the ground," says Richard Matoza, manager of General Transmission.

Always check your oil, as well as your windshield wipers and lights before heading out the door this winter is also important. It is also crucial to check your four-wheel drive - General Transmission recommends checking it every few months to make sure it is working so you are not stranded when you need it the most. It is also a good idea to check that your tires are in good condition.

