'Things 2 Do!' This Holiday Weekend

Nevada Highway Patrol expects roads to be very busy this holiday weekend, and is asking people to be patient when they do their holiday traveling.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol expects roads to be very busy this holiday weekend, and is asking people to be patient when they do their holiday traveling.More >>
Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic.More >>
Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.More >>
We have a crew on scene at Meadowood Mall, where there is currently a heavy police presence. We'll update this story with details as they become known.More >>
We have a crew on scene at Meadowood Mall, where there is currently a heavy police presence. We'll update this story with details as they become known.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
We have a crew on scene at Meadowood Mall, where there is currently a heavy police presence. We'll update this story with details as they become known.More >>
We have a crew on scene at Meadowood Mall, where there is currently a heavy police presence. We'll update this story with details as they become known.More >>
She was last seen on 11pm Wednesday and is described as 5’1” 100lbs with blond hair and blue eyes.More >>
She was last seen on 11pm Wednesday and is described as 5’1” 100lbs with blond hair and blue eyes.More >>
The controlled substance abuse prevention act will take effect in Nevada on January 1, 2018.More >>
The controlled substance abuse prevention act will take effect in Nevada on January 1, 2018.More >>
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying 5 suspects that allegedly trespassed and vandalized government property in Devils Hole, which is a detached unit of Death Valley National Park and protects the only natural habitat of endangered Devils Hole pupfish.More >>
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying 5 suspects that allegedly trespassed and vandalized government property in Devils Hole, which is a detached unit of Death Valley National Park and protects the only natural habitat of endangered Devils Hole pupfish.More >>
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding an at-risk missing 12-year-old girl last seen near Elwyn Avenue in the Elverta area of Sacramento County.More >>
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding an at-risk missing 12-year-old girl last seen near Elwyn Avenue in the Elverta area of Sacramento County.More >>